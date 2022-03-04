20,000 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.89 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

