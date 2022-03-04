$216.87 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $216.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $220.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $203.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

GoPro stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in GoPro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.