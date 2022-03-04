21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 40,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,840,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.
The firm has a market cap of $976.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.