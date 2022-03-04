21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 40,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,840,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The firm has a market cap of $976.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,676,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

