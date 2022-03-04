25,000 Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Bought by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. SPX FLOW comprises 0.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.06% of SPX FLOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,860. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

