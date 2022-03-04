261 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $844.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

