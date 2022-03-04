300 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

IWP stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

