30,000 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,014 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.64 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

