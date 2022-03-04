355,929 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 355,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

