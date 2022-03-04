3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Raised to $23.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

DDD opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 467,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

