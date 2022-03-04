$481.76 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to report sales of $481.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.89 million. Itron reported sales of $519.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

ITRI stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

