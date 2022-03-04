55,182 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after buying an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

