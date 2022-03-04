7,339 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,437,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,179,000.
SPTS stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.