7,339 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,437,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,179,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

