$91.86 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $91.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.01 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $371.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $312.97 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.