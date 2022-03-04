a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 2,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $460,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

