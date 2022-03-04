a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

