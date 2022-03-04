a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AKA stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
