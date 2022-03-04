AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $83.79.
In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after buying an additional 450,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AAON (Get Rating)
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAON (AAON)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.