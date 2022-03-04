AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after buying an additional 450,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.