Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $31.60 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $820,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 202.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

