ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €12.30 ($13.82).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.