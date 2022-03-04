ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €12.30 ($13.82).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

