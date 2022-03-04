Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank downgraded Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on shares of Abrdn in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

Shares of LON ABDN traded down GBX 10.25 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 180.30 ($2.42). 4,828,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,847. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 179.93 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($218,838.05). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($106,802.63). Insiders acquired 160,865 shares of company stock worth $34,239,540 in the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

