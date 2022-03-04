ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $35.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.