Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ACCD stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. Accolade has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

