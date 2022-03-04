Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Dan Wright Purchases 250,000 Shares

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) insider Dan Wright purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($67,087.08).

Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 21.17 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.51 million and a P/E ratio of -13.23. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.04.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

About Accrol Group (Get Rating)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.