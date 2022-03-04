Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Dan Wright Purchases 250,000 Shares

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) insider Dan Wright purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($67,087.08).
Shares of ACRL opened at GBX 21.17 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.51 million and a P/E ratio of -13.23. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.04.
