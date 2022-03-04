AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
ACRX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
