AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

ACRX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

