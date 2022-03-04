ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.23. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 508 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.
ADCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98.
About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
