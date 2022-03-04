ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.23. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.