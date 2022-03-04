adidas’ (ADDYY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($387.64) to €340.00 ($382.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.00.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $199.44.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
