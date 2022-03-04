Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Get Adler Group alerts:

Adler Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.