Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.
Adler Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
