Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s current price.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,605 ($34.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,065.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,172.44. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

