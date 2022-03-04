Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.51.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$968.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.