Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to C$17.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as low as C$15.34 and last traded at C$16.04. Approximately 385,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 272,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$960.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

