Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.27% of Aequi Acquisition worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Aequi Acquisition by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $111,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.