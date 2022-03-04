Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the January 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AAGFF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

