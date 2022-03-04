Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 6.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.94. 15,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,593,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.
Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
