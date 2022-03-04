Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target Raised to €4.60 at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €4.40 ($4.94) to €4.60 ($5.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.87.

AFLYY opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

