Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $228.42

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $228.42 and last traded at $228.58, with a volume of 2238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

