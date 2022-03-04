Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €165.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €141.69 ($159.20).

EPA:AIR opened at €105.02 ($118.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.67. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

