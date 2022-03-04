Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Airsculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

