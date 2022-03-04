Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $27.03 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.