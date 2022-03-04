Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of ALEC opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Alector has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,969 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 19.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.