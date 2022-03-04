Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.47 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 143,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 61.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 637,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

