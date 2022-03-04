Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.
Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
