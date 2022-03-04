ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

