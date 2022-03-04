Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $298.48

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.48 ($4.00) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.58). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 998,248 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20.

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,869.72). Also, insider Neeta Patel acquired 153 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £494.19 ($663.08). Insiders bought 2,458 shares of company stock valued at $660,297 over the last quarter.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

