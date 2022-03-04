Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 115,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

