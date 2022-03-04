Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 9% Higher

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.87. 9,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 340,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
