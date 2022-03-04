alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

