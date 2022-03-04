Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,492. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $68.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 359,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.