Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 330.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $53.17 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

