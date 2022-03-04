ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $80.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.