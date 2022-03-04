Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.