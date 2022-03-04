Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.